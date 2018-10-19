from the think-of-the-children dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
An unprecedented study mapping child deaths over almost two decades finds that nearly half of the 5.4 million under-5 deaths in 2017 can be attributed to differences in child death rates within and across countries.
The study is the first of its kind, mapping child deaths in 99 low- and middle-income countries at the level of individual districts. Published today in the journal Nature, the findings include precision maps illuminating health disparities within countries and regions often obscured by national-level analyses. An interactive visualization accompanying the research compares child death rates from year to year.
The research, conducted by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington's School of Medicine, looks at countries where more than 90% of child deaths occurred in 2017. Mortality rates varied as much as 10-fold between districts within a country. Across all countries studied, the likelihood of a child dying before age 5 varied more than 40-fold at the district level.
"It is as reprehensible as it is tragic that, on average, nearly 15,000 children under age 5 die every day," said Dr. Simon I. Hay, the senior author on the study and Director of the Local Burden of Disease (LBD) group at IHME. "Why are some areas doing so well, while others struggle? In order to make progress, we need to enable precise targeting of interventions, such as vaccines. Our findings provide a platform for nations' health ministers, clinicians, and others to make focused improvements in health systems."
Globally, approximately 5.4 million children died before their fifth birthdays in 2017, as compared to 9.7 million in 2000. Researchers estimated that if every district in the low- and middle-income countries studied had met the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of at least as low as 25 child deaths per 1,000 live births, 2.6 million fewer children would have died. If every district within a country rose to the level of the best-performing district in that country, the estimated number of deaths averted rises to 2.7 million.
The vast majority of the 17,554 districts among the 99 nations studied saw improvement in lowering child deaths, but levels of inequality between districts were more variable over the study period. Despite major gains in reducing child deaths over the past 20 years, the highest rates of death in 2017 were still largely concentrated where rates were highest in 2000.
The study, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, reveals areas of success where strategies could be replicated across and within countries, according to Dr. Hay.
[...] In this press release, we use the term "district" to refer to second administrative subdivisions within a country. This does not align perfectly with naming conventions in every country mapped.
Journal Reference:
Roy Burstein et al. Mapping 123 million neonatal, infant and child deaths between 2000 and 2017. Nature, 2019; 574 (7778): 353 DOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-1545-0
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 18, @11:39AM
Meh... 50% of them would have been below average anyhow.