Wing’s Delivery Drones Take Flight for the First Time in Virginia

posted by martyb on Sunday October 20, @01:38AM
from the neither-snow-nor-rain-nor... dept.
Wing's delivery drones take flight for the first time in Virginia

Wing's drone delivery service is now live in Virginia. The Alphabet subsidiary is now delivering snacks and health care products to residents of Christiansburg, Virginia, after receiving approval from the government and teaming up with major players like FedEx and Walgreens. Wing says it's the first commercial drone delivery service in the US.

Earlier this year, Wing became one of the first drone operators to be certified as a commercial air carrier by the Federal Aviation Administration, allowing it to deliver goods to people who may live miles away and not in the drone operator's line of sight.

[...] The company says it hopes to replace deliveries that are typically made by car or truck in order to reduce the number of vehicles on the road. It also bills itself as a delivery service for people with limited mobility options. Wing promises deliveries within "minutes" of the orders being placed to customers who live in Christiansburg's "designated delivery zones." And there are no extra fees for the deliveries, a spokesperson said. (If you live in Christiansburg and are interested in opting in, click here to sign up for the waitlist.)

Also at: CNBC and DigitalTrends.

