Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

How to Build a Microphone

posted by Fnord666 on Monday October 21, @01:28PM   Printer-friendly
from the now-you're-talking dept.
Hardware

An Anonymous Coward writes:

http://recordinghacks.com/articles/how-to-build-a-microphone/

For decades condenser microphones have been the staple for high-quality recording and live sound assignments. Unfortunately, not everyone can afford to own a good one. Well that's about to change. I've written this article so that anyone who wants a great condenser mic (or those who just want more of them) can have their wish.

For around $20 (US) anyone can build an extremely accurate, life-like condenser microphone. DO NOT let the cost fool you, this mic's frighteningly good performance will blow your mind — and it's easy to build! -Joel Cameron

This microphone is largely based on a posting I found on the internet showing how to modify Realistic (Radio Shack) PZMs for better performance. I have simply finished the design so people can build a complete mic from scratch. After making a pair of these, I was shocked to find out how amazing they sound. In fact, these little buggers have become my first choice for capturing unhyped, totally natural stereo images, beating-out pairs of choice small and large-diaphragm condensers, and some nice ribbons too!

Original Submission


«  Microsoft Releases Rudr, an Implementation of Their New Open Application Model
How to Build a Microphone | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Alfred on Monday October 21, @01:53PM

    by Alfred (4006) on Monday October 21, @01:53PM (#909868) Journal
    It references getting 9V connectors from radio shack. But there is a schematic and Digi-key part numbers so I am inclined to try it myself.
(1)