Lotame unveils Cartographer, its new approach to tracking user identity – TechCrunch
Lotame, a company offering data management tools for publishers and marketers, today unveiled a new product called Cartographer — described by CMO Adam Solomon as “our new people-based ID solution.”
In other words, it’s Lotame’s offering to help businesses connect their visitor and customer data across platforms and devices.
We’ve written about plenty of other cross-device targeting technologies — and in fact, Lotame acquired one of them, AdMobius, in 2014. But Solomon said the landscape has become more challenging given privacy regulations and especially updated browsers that place new limits on the types of cookies that can be used to track users.
“There’s been an explosion of first-party cookies,” Solomon said, referring to cookies that are stored on the domain you’re actually visiting (as opposed to third-party cookies, which are increasingly blocked).
He argued that these “short-lived” cookies then create problems for publishers: “If you're in Safari visiting the same site every day, a new ID could be generated” each day. So Cartographer deals with this by using data science and machine learning to attempt to “cluster” different IDs together that likely belong to the same user.
“Every day when we see an ID, we'll capture it,” Solomon said. “We’re graphing those cookies together, these dozens or hundreds of cookies that we believe, based on our technology, that these cookies belong to the same individual.”
He also said that connecting IDs in this way is crucial to the whole “Russian nesting doll” of how a publisher or advertiser understands identity on the internet: “Cookies ladder up to devices, devices ladder up to people, people ladder up to households.” So by connecting cookies to people, Lotame can also offer better household-level data.
[...] Grant Whitmore, chief digital officer at Lotame customer Tribune Publications, made a similar point: “One of the things that I think all publishers are wrestling with right now is really the disconnect that is occurring in the adtech landscape and the legislative landscape and really managing the persistence of that consent.”
Whitmore continued, “One of the unintended consequences of that legislation and some of what is happening in the browser space is that we could be forced into a position where we are having to ask you every single time you visit a site whether it’s okay to sell your data, whether it’s okay to track.”
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Friday October 25, @08:09PM
Sometimes I think that this string of inane Runaway submissions is meant to tell us all something about he political bent of SoylentNews.
"The effect? I'll tell you what the effect is. It's pissing me off!" -takyon
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Friday October 25, @08:25PM
Well, duh, it is working as it is supposed to! You tracking firms are the worst of the worst and should be crushed to fine dust and then killed some more. I'm so happy that we have the GDPR, which is actually forcing some change. It is slow going, but we are getting more and more going to get you trackers killed. We will be forcing you and your customers to adhere to informed consent with the explicit demand that you ask each and every person, whether you are allowed to track them and sell their data. And no, it cannot be an opt-out or pre-clicked proposition (see recent EU court rulings).
Oh, and if you still want to track me, then I demand that you pay *me*. I want my share of the profits that *my* data represents and generates. My data is worth enough to have my pension organized and comfortably financed within a day or two.