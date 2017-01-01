from the you-don't-know-the-power-of-the-dark-mode dept.
The Dark Mode craze may do more harm than good – this is why
The hot new topic in terms of smartphone and computer software right now is Dark Mode, an optional system look that flips the colors of an app or operating system to make it, well, dark. Instagram has a dark mode, as does Chrome, WhatsApp, Gmail, and iOS 13, and it seems apps and developers are tripping over themselves to create a new dark mode for their software.
There's just one problem which none of these hard-working people seem to have considered that makes their work redundant, and the attention they've taken from other projects will be in vain: all in all, dark mode looks totally awful.
That's not a dig at any dark mode in particular, and no developers have implemented it particularly poorly (well, apart from Android 10). But in the rush for developers to see if they could implement dark mode on their apps, no-one asked if they should - and taken stock of how it might be reworked better rather than just following the trend.
Beyond that, there are legitimate reasons why developers shouldn't be focusing on Dark Mode. Here's why the Dark Mode craze is just crazy.
So dear soylentils, do you use dark mode on your applications, and why or why not?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 26, @12:41PM (2 children)
I imagine rending nothing, is cheaper than rendering the color white in terms of watts. Not that I care mind you, I stopped using cell phones when they got processors fast enough to become tools of the digital lobotomy product sector.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday October 26, @12:44PM
That would also apply to laptops, which have batteries.
Use OLED for best dark FX.
(Score: 2) by EEMac on Saturday October 26, @01:03PM
It depends on the screen technology.
For OLED, you're correct.
For LCDs, the backlight is on and the crystals block/permit light as needed. No power savings. LCDs with dynamic contrast will have very minor power savings.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday October 26, @12:45PM (2 children)
Use green or red/pink text on black instead of white.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday October 26, @12:50PM (1 child)
Holy crap! We were ahead of the curve this time by going super retro with the VT100/VT220 themes.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by driverless on Saturday October 26, @01:00PM
I don't see it as going VT100 but merely being better than the near-universal flat UI brain rot with its masses of brightly-lit whitespace and hair-thin fonts. Reversing the image means it's just as awful but at least it doesn't burn out your retinas to look at.
In fact that might be a reason why "dark mode" gained popularity in the first place, it's less painful than the brain rot that it's a reaction to. The real fix would be to ditch the brain rot UI, burn anyone involved in it sobre un fuego grande, and go back to a pre-brain-rot UI, but since there's no sign of that happening the "dark mode" UI is at least slightly less painful.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 26, @12:59PM
My eyes bleed (metaphorically, thankfully) whenever I have to read any text from a dark-themed website. I prefer good room lighting with light themes over that.
(Score: 2) by EEMac on Saturday October 26, @01:08PM
People with astigmatism have a very hard time reading text in dark mode. https://jessicaotis.com/academia/never-use-white-text-on-a-black-background-astygmatism-and-conference-slides/ [jessicaotis.com]
People with sensitive vision have a very hard time reading black text on a glowing white background.
So: provide options, I guess?