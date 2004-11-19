Stories
AI Recognition Drones to Help Find Missing People

posted by chromas on Tuesday November 05, @04:20AM   Printer-friendly
from the aerial-mesh dept.
Hardware Mobile

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Police Scotland has unveiled a new aerial drone system to help in searches for missing and vulnerable people.

The remotely-piloted aircraft system (RPAS) can see things we can't to try to work out where people are.

It uses advanced cameras and neural computer networks to spot someone it is looking for - from "a speck" up to 150 metres away.

Its recognition software is compact enough to be run on a phone, with the technology learning as it goes.

"The drone itself has very special sensors on it," said Insp Nicholas Whyte, of Police Scotland's air support unit.

"There's a very highly-powered optical camera which can allow us to see things quite clearly from a good height. Also, there's a thermal imaging sensor which detects heat.

"We're there to find people. People who need our help or people who are lost."

The system is the result of a collaboration involving Police Scotland, the technology multinational Thales and the University of the West of Scotland (UWS).

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 05, @04:28AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 05, @04:28AM (#916126)

    It's such a shame the Troubles had to end; spy drones would be so perfect to track Irish terrorists.

