According to the news-site Seattle P-I, a battle that started in the late Cretaceous period between a Tyrannosaurus Rex and a Ceretopsian "entwined in a death match" has resulted in a more modern form of combat.

in 2005, in central Montana

amateur paleontologist Clayton Phipps discovered a 22-foot-long (7-meter-long) carnivorous theropod and a 28-foot-long (9-meter-long) plant-eating ceratopsian believed to have died 66 million years ago. Imprints of the dinosaurs' skin were found in the sediment. When the Murrays went to sell the "dueling dinosaurs" for what they hoped would be at least $6 million, potential buyers wanted assurances they owned the fossils. The Murrays sought a court ruling.

And that's where the controversy began, winding back and forth through the courts since 2013

Mary Ann and Lige Murray own the surface rights and one-third of the mineral rights on the ranch near the tiny town of Jordan, while brothers Jerry and Robert Severson own two-thirds of the mineral rights after a 2005 property sale. Neither side expected to find fossils on the property, and they're not mentioned in the contract, court documents show.

Eric Wolff, an attorney for the Seversons, contends

that the fossils in this case are composed of minerals and are valuable and are therefore part of the mineral estate.

conversely, according to attorney Harlan Krogh,

"Montana has never recognized dinosaur fossils as a mineral" like it has oil, coal or gold, he said, adding that fossils are not mined, processed, milled or smelted.

Recent law in Montana clarified this situation when

lawmakers unanimously passed a measure that says dinosaur fossils are part of the surface estate unless there's a contract saying otherwise.

However the law does not apply to pre-existing litigation, so the battle rages on.