Network-attached storage (NAS) maker QNAP urges customers to secure their NAS devices against an ongoing malicious campaign that infects them with QSnatch malware capable of stealing user credentials.

QNAP advises users to install the latest version of the Malware Remover app for the QTS operating system running on the company's NAS devices as soon as possible.

Malware Remover 3.5.4.0 and 4.5.4.0 versions are now capable of removing QSnatch after new rules were added by the company updated it on November 1.

"Users are urged to install the latest version of the Malware Remover app from QTS App Center or by manual downloading from the QNAP website," says QNAP.

"Users are advised to take actions listed in the security advisory or, alternatively, contact QNAP for technical assistance. Instructions for creating a support request can be found here."