19/11/12/0544208 story
posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday November 12, @10:35AM
from the crank-it-up dept.
Hyundai is working on developing the world's first Road Noise Active Noise Control system (RANC)
RANC [...] is able to analyze various types of noise in real-time and produce inverted soundwaves – for example, it can counteract the sounds created between tires and wheels or the rumble sounds coming from the road.
According to Hyundai, RANC can reduce in-cabin noise by 3 db.
This technology was developed with future vehicles in mind. As internal combustion models get phased out, vehicle noise will primarily come from three sources: powertrain, road and wind – but since electric and fuel cell vehicles make almost no powertrain noise, quieting road and wind noise will become imperative.
(Score: 2) by corey on Tuesday November 12, @10:53AM (1 child)
3dB is barely noticeable to the human ears (5dB is what most listeners need to perceive a difference [abdengineering.com]). I don't really see how this is a feature at 3dB. But it's a function I've been wondering when the car manufacturers would implement.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 12, @11:28AM
the calculation goes like this:
1. it costs ~X dollars to implement feature A for cars.
2. we can ask for an extra Y dollars for feature A.
3. after selling N = (X/Y + tax details) cars, Y will basically be free money for us.
4. is N small enough? go ahead and do it.
the usefulness of the feature somewhat comes in at the Y estimate, and my guess is that there are enough idiots to pay for this.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 12, @11:41AM (1 child)
I'm so glad this is finally solved. The world is a better place now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 12, @11:52AM
I'm down with it. No sarc.