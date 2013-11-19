from the caught-between-a-rock-and-a-hard-place dept.
The case has become a cause célèbre that has galvanized a variety of different interests. For Coalfire and professional pentesters around the world, the charges are an affront that threatens their ability to carry out what has long been considered a key practice in ensuring clients’ systems are truly secure.
[...] “This does affect my job directly,” said a penetration tester who asked to be identified only by his handle @Tinker. “This affects physical pentesting in general and it really affects government pentesting when the state government can’t provide protection and you can’t trust the state government to stand behind its own laws.”
[...] No one has more stake in the controversy than Wynn and De Mercurio, who risk being convicted of criminal charges that among other things could jeopardize government clearances and future job prospects. Coalfire CEO Tom McAndrew said in a statement last month that Leonard “failed to exercise commonsense and good judgement and turned this engagement into a political battle between the State and the County.” McAndrew also noted that Coalfire conducted an engagement for Iowa’s SCA in 2015 without incident.
[...] The employees, McAndrew said, intentionally tripped the alarm and then proceeded to the third floor to test the response. Crouching on floors or otherwise trying to be covert is standard practice after alarms are tripped to further test authorities’ response and see what surveillance cameras can detect.
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2019/11/how-a-turf-war-and-a-botched-contract-landed-2-pentesters-in-iowa-jail/
Coalfire Pen-Testers Charged With Trespass Instead of Burglary
According to The Des Moines Register, the Coalfire penetration testers, Justin Wynn and Gary Demercurio, have had their charges reduced to Trespass (Iowa Code § 716.8(a)(1)) from the previous charges of third-degree burglary and Possession of Burglary Tools (Iowa Code § 713.7). This whole case may hinge on the penetration testers mistake in their authorization (if not actual authorization) to enter under Iowa Code § 701.6 or, as the model jury instructions put it:
The defendant claims that at the time of the act in question, he was acting under a mistake of fact as to (element of crime to which mistake of fact is directed). When an act is committed because of mistake of fact, the mistake of fact must be because of a good faith reasonable belief by the defendant, acting as a reasonably careful person under similar circumstances.
The defendant must inquire or determine what is true when to do so would be reasonable under the circumstances.
The State has the burden of proving the defendant was not acting under mistake of fact as it applies to the question of (element).
To editorialize, it seems to this humble submitter that the county better take their ball and go home, as they have quite the hill to climb against defendants with almost unlimited money. But then again, both sides are acting out of righteous indignation at this point.
Previously: Authorised Pen-Testers Nabbed, Jailed in Iowa Courthouse Break-in Attempt
Iowa Officials Claim Confusion Over Scope Led to Arrest of Pen-Testers
We've been saying much the same for almost forever.
