from the it's-not-hyperbole dept.
According to Bruce Lee of Forbes magazine, the world now has an actual vaccine effective against Ebola.
It's official. We now have a real Ebola vaccine. Not a kind-of-almost-sort-of-there vaccine. Not an experimental-use vaccine. Not a vaccine just for macaques. No, this is a vaccine that the European Commission has just approved for use in humans, the first of its kind.
It is worth noting that there are four variants of Ebola that infect humans, however the one this vaccine "Ervebo" is effective against is the deadly Zaire Ebola virus.
Ervebo is a genetically engineered, replication-competent, attenuated live vaccine. Data from clinical trials and compassionate use programs have shown that Ervebo protects against Ebola virus disease in humans following a single dose administration.
The vaccine has been tested on approximately 16,000 people so far with very good results
Health officials have been using the vaccine on an experimental basis to try to control Ebola outbreaks that have been going on in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) [...] the war-torn DRC hasn't been the easiest place to test the vaccine:
Nevertheless, researchers managed to test the efficacy of the vaccine in the country. As the WHO reported in April, this vaccine had an estimated protective efficacy of 97.5% in field studies there. That would mean if a hundred people vaccinated were exposed to the virus, less than three would end up getting infected. That's a remarkably high efficacy. After all, nothing in life is 100%. However, keep in mind that the efficacy of a vaccine also depends on how many people around you are vaccinated
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is currently reviewing Merck's application for approval of the vaccine.
Related Coverage
Two Effective Treatments for Ebola Announced
Related Stories
A Cure for Ebola? Two New Treatments Prove Highly Effective in Congo
In a development that transforms the fight against Ebola, two experimental treatments are working so well that they will now be offered to all patients in the Democratic Republic of Congo, scientists announced on Monday.
The antibody-based treatments are quite powerful — "Now we can say that 90 percent can come out of treatment cured," one scientist said — that they raise hopes that the disastrous epidemic in eastern Congo can soon be stopped.
Offering patients a real cure "may contribute to them feeling more comfortable about seeking care early," said Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who joined the World Health Organization and the Congolese government in making the announcement.
[...] The new experimental treatments, known as REGN-EB3 and mAb-114, are both cocktails of monoclonal antibodies that are infused intravenously into the blood. Antibodies are Y-shaped proteins normally made by the immune system that clump onto the outer shells of viral particles, preventing them from entering cells. The two new treatments are synthetic versions grown under laboratory conditions.
Also at STAT News and The Guardian.
[Ed note: Updated to include a submission from Bytram after the break]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 14, @07:21AM
If the gov didn't approve it, it must not work. And if they approve it it means it works instead of being some political move.