The BBC's Gordon Corera has been told Monday's attack was not linked to a state. Earlier, a Labour source said that attacks came from computers in Russia and Brazil.

Our security correspondent said he had been told the first attack was a low-level incident - not a large-scale and sophisticated attack.

A National Cyber Security Centre spokesman said the Labour Party followed the correct procedure and notified them swiftly of Monday's cyber-attack, adding: "The attack was not successful and the incident is now closed."

[...] The BBC has confirmed that Labour is using software by the technology company Cloudflare to protect its systems. The US-based company boasts it has 15 times the network capacity of the biggest DDoS attack ever recorded, meaning it should be able to absorb any deluge of data directed at one of its clients.

[...] Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Monday's cyber-attack was "very serious" and also "suspicious" because it took place during an election campaign. "If this is a sign of things to come, I feel very nervous about it," he said.