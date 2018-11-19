from the no-money-in-fixing-the-problem dept.
Pre-installed apps on low-end Android phones are full of security holes
In what has become an annual reckoning, security research company Kryptowire recently published its 2019 report on the state of manufacturer-installed software and firmware for Android devices and, to no one's surprise, they found more than 140 bugs which could be exploited for malicious purposes.
The DHS-funded report uncovered 146 apps, which come pre-installed on inexpensive Android handsets, would pull shenanigans like eavesdropping through the microphone, unilaterally changing their permissions or surreptitiously transmitting data back to the manufacturer without ever notifying the user.
Kryptowire found these bugs on phones from 29 different manufacturers from relatively unknowns like Cubot and Doogee to marquee companies include Sony. And given that the average Android come with anywhere from 100 to 400 apps pre-installed, often bundled as part of larger app suites, these vulnerabilities pose a growing threat to users.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday November 18, @04:54PM
"Only we can preinstall security holes into your phones"
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday November 18, @05:03PM
You get free infection vectors that you can't uninstall, are totally useless and we won't keep up to date. Enjoy!
(Score: 2) by jmichaelhudsondotnet on Monday November 18, @05:08PM
A black box device by definition cannot be secured by the user to whom it is nothing but a black box.
Low end black box, high end black box, you cannot secure it because you not only do not understand it, but are not allowed to understand it.
Powerful devices that are poorly understood very frequently hurt people.
These 'phones' are hurting people. Calling a modern 'smart' phone a phone is very misleading, you don't know what the device is capable of, so you not only do not know what the device is named, you couldn't figure it out if you had a year to try.
This just demonstates very well the mathematical logic layed out in this essay I wrote on the topic, consider,
