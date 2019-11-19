from the too-soon? dept.
Intel is removing drivers and BIOS for its old desktop boards so anyone running an old Pentium-based PC has four days to get hold of anything they might need.
The warning on Intel's download center page says:
End Of Life - This download, BIOS Update [RL86510A.86A] P21, will no longer be available after November 22, 2019 and will not be supported with any additional functional, security, or other updates. All versions are provided as is. Intel recommends that users of BIOS Update [RL86510A.86A] P21 uninstall and/or discontinue use as soon as possible.
Opinion on message boards is mixed, with some accepting that a 20-year support cycle is not terrible. But others pointed out that some industries like manufacturing will still be relying on old hardware to run parts of their infrastructure.
Posters on Vogon, a forum dedicated to ancient hardware and emulators that allow you to run old games on newer machines, questioned the move and how much space and storage Intel would really save by the housekeeping measure.
Various people are setting up their own mirrors and using archive.org, but the maker community noted that file names are not always obvious and downloading from mirror sites can be risky.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Tuesday November 19, @11:06PM (1 child)
The question is liability and culpability for backdoors and no longer allocating personnel dollars (both in institutional knowledge, ongoing design/revisions, and responsibility to maintenance those pages). But harder on the closure of a liability door. If a project is officially EOL'd then the company is no longer responsible for putting out patches for it. And while they could EOL the product but still leave the last good copies up that still leaves a question which might be litigated. ("See, they left the downloads up for it... so they were still 'maintining' it." Lousy argument but it might be litigable.) Shut the whole thing down and say, "it's gone," and one can't argue in any way that they were still offering maintenance for them.
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Tuesday November 19, @11:17PM
I doubt this is that forward thinking. I'm betting a PHB heard they still had ancient drivers around and cried out: "But we want them to upgrade! Take that down. Now!" regardless that it has no bearing at all on current computer users.
Never attribute to well thought out malice what can reasonably be explained by sloth, stupidity, or Pointy Haired Bosses. (But I repeat myself.)
(Score: 2, Insightful) by RandomFactor on Tuesday November 19, @11:19PM
Seriously, what's the harm in keeping them up? You could probably manage the load on that website with a 486sx
