Nikola Corporation to Unveil Game-Changing Battery Cell Technology at Nikola World 2020

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday November 20, @02:15PM   Printer-friendly
from the quite-a-charge dept.
Hardware

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd

Nikola Corporation is excited to announce details of its new battery that has a record energy density of 1,100 watt-hours per kg on the material level and 500 watt-hours per kg on the production cell level. The Nikola prototype cell is the first battery that removes binder material and current collectors, enabling more energy storage within the cell. It is also expected to pass nail penetration standards, thus reducing potential vehicle fires.

This battery technology could increase the range of current EV passenger cars from 300 miles up to 600 miles with little or no increase to battery size and weight. The technology is also designed to operate in existing vehicle conditions. Moreover, cycling the cells over 2,000 times has shown acceptable end-of-life performance.

Nikola's new cell technology is environmentally friendly and easy to recycle. While conventional lithium-ion cells contain elements that are toxic and expensive, the new technology will have a positive impact on the earth's resources, landfills and recycling plants.

Source: https://nikolamotor.com/press_releases/nikola-corporation-to-unveil-game-changing-battery-cell-technology-at-nikola-world-2020-67

(1)

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday November 20, @02:23PM (2 children)

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Wednesday November 20, @02:23PM (#922363) Journal

    Summary doesn't say how that compares to present technology. How many watt-hours per kg are we getting now?

    --
    That is not my dog.

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by Immerman on Wednesday November 20, @02:37PM (1 child)

      by Immerman (3985) on Wednesday November 20, @02:37PM (#922370)

      Indeed, that's important information for comparison.

      A quick Google suggests that Tesla's Model 3 powerpacks fall somewhere around 200kWh/kg

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 20, @02:24PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 20, @02:24PM (#922364)

    This company is amazing! Batteries *and* throat lozenges [youtube.com]? Wow, what will these guys think of next?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 20, @02:28PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 20, @02:28PM (#922366)

      "What is electricity?" for $100, Alex.

