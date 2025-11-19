from the the-times-they-are-a-changing dept.
In defense of Kodak and its 'failure' to innovate:
Kodak has been the ultimate bogeyman of MBA programs. You've heard the story. The company held an unassailable position in one the world's largest markets. It had a deep, lasting brand with consumers and professionals along with a high-margin recurring revenue stream.
But it failed to fully understand the impact of emerging technologies. It couldn't get its 100+ year-old self to pivot in time. It didn't cross the chasm and cannonballed deep into the abyss.
You could build a small mountain out of the airport books that regurgitate this horror story.
It's also not exactly true. With established companies facing competition and upstarts claiming to have the upper hand through disruption, now is a good time to re-examine the myth:
- Kodak faced a transition few, if any, companies could have made
- But it could have been a brand!
- But it didn't invest in innovation!
- But now there's nothing left!
[Note - This story comes from TheNextWeb's Podium section which is described as "Opinion, advice, and analysis by the TNW community". -- Ed.]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 25, @09:09AM
Oh, oh, Oh my God! And it could have been an aristarchus submission, slipping throught the cracks, as aristarchus submissons are wont to do, and escaping eds attention, expose Soylentils to the follies of the alt-right, rather than this obvious observation that business schools are populated by imbeciles and persons who could not even qualify for a CDL, like our almost as stupid Runaway1865 did, at some point, if we believe his stories. So, why not the aristarchus submission, instead? At least it would be honest and not promoting Business Schools.