In Defense of Kodak and its ‘Failure’ to Innovate

posted by Fnord666 on Monday November 25, @08:32AM
from the the-times-they-are-a-changing dept.
upstart writes in with a submission, via IRC, for Runaway1956.

In defense of Kodak and its 'failure' to innovate:

Kodak has been the ultimate bogeyman of MBA programs. You've heard the story. The company held an unassailable position in one the world's largest markets. It had a deep, lasting brand with consumers and professionals along with a high-margin recurring revenue stream.

But it failed to fully understand the impact of emerging technologies. It couldn't get its 100+ year-old self to pivot in time. It didn't cross the chasm and cannonballed deep into the abyss.

You could build a small mountain out of the airport books that regurgitate this horror story.

It's also not exactly true. With established companies facing competition and upstarts claiming to have the upper hand through disruption, now is a good time to re-examine the myth:

  1. Kodak faced a transition few, if any, companies could have made
  2. But it could have been a brand!
  3. But it didn't invest in innovation!
  4. But now there's nothing left!

[Note - This story comes from TheNextWeb's Podium section which is described as "Opinion, advice, and analysis by the TNW community". -- Ed.]

  by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 25, @09:09AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 25, @09:09AM (#924448)

