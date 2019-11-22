19/11/30/0436232 story
posted by Fnord666 on Sunday December 01, @07:19AM
from the challenging dept.
Challenge yourself with short coding puzzles and design topics from now until Christmas. Which other Advent calendars are missing from the list below?
- Marco's Accessibility Blog: Extended Advent Calendar
- Advent of Code - various languages
- Raku (formerly perl 6) Advent Calendar - Raku
- The Perl Advent Calendar - Perl 5
- 24 Way to Impress Your Friends - CSS
- JVM Advent - Java
- Qemu [*] - system images
- UXmas - UX topics
- 24 P[ull] R[equest]s - miscellaneous FOSS hacking
- AWS Advent - Amazon's AWS
- Java Security Advent Calendar 2019 - Spot the vulnerability
[*] Expected link for 2019 based on the link for Qemu's 2018 Advent Calendar.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 01, @08:00AM (1 child)
Bah humbug
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 01, @08:11AM
Hackaday Presents: Play Christmas Songs 24/7 with a Raspberry Pi Zero! ❄🎅🎄🎁🎶