[...] A brand-new Falcon 9 booster is scheduled to launch a Dragon capsule, carrying scientific payloads and a handful of CubeSats for NASA, direct to the International Space Station, from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The mission, known as CRS-19, will be the 19th resupply voyage for SpaceX and the third time this particular Dragon capsule is headed to space.

The launch window opens no earlier than 12:51 p.m. ET (9:51 a.m. PT) on Dec. 4 and SpaceX usually broadcasts all of its launches live, with coverage to start about 15 minutes prior to lift-off. You can also keep your eyes glued to the SpaceX Twitter account for updates.

NASA TV launch coverage will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT) Dec. 4 and you can tune in below:[*]

The Falcon 9 booster will return to Earth to be reused in subsequent missions by SpaceX, while the Dragon capsule starts its journey to the ISS.