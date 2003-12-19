Stories
SpaceX Falcon 9 CRS-19 Mission to ISS: Launch Scheduled for Wed. 2019-12-04 1751 UTC (12:51pm EST)

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday December 03, @01:04PM
martyb writes:

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch: How to Watch CRS-19 Mission to the Space Station

[...] A brand-new Falcon 9 booster is scheduled to launch a Dragon capsule, carrying scientific payloads and a handful of CubeSats for NASA, direct to the International Space Station, from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The mission, known as CRS-19, will be the 19th resupply voyage for SpaceX and the third time this particular Dragon capsule is headed to space.

The launch window opens no earlier than 12:51 p.m. ET (9:51 a.m. PT) on Dec. 4 and SpaceX usually broadcasts all of its launches live, with coverage to start about 15 minutes prior to lift-off. You can also keep your eyes glued to the SpaceX Twitter account for updates.

NASA TV launch coverage will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT) Dec. 4 and you can tune in below:[*]

The Falcon 9 booster will return to Earth to be reused in subsequent missions by SpaceX, while the Dragon capsule starts its journey to the ISS.

[*] On YouTube: NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 03, @01:37PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 03, @01:37PM (#927613)
    We get to forget Musk's abject stupidity for a day.
