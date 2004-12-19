from the with-friends-like-these dept.
Mozilla removes Avast and AVG extensions from add-on portal over snooping claims
Mozilla removed today four Firefox extensions made by Avast and its subsidiary AVG after receiving credible reports that the extensions were harvesting user data and browsing histories.
The four extensions are Avast Online Security, AVG Online Security, Avast SafePrice, and AVG SafePrice.
The first two are extensions that show warnings when navigating to known malicious or suspicious sites, while the last two are extensions for online shoppers, showing price comparisons, deals, and available coupons.
Mozilla removed the four extensions from its add-ons portal after receiving a report from Wladimir Palant, the creator of the AdBlock Plus ad-blocking extension.
Palant analyzed the Avast Online Security and AVG Online Security extensions in late October and found that the two were collecting much more data than they needed to work -- including detailed user browsing history, a practice prohibited by both Mozilla and Google.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday December 04, @03:01PM (1 child)
I kinda trusted Avast. Never really analyzed the traffic, but I kinda trusted them.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Wednesday December 04, @03:31PM
Avast is well known to be feeding this said data to a military grade AI for quite some time.
https://blog.avast.com/avast-ceo-and-garry-kasparov-speak-to-dtx-london [avast.com]
https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com/artificial-intelligence/ [cyberdefensemagazine.com]
(Score: 2) by deimios on Wednesday December 04, @03:02PM
Back in the "good old days" things were simple, the code was lean, fast, did what it needed with minimal side effects.
Then came inefficiency, the code started to slow down computers, sometimes causing crashes and doing things that caused users to look suspiciously upon their computer.
Then came the popups. Simple at first, only a few pictures and short messages in the bottom right.
Soon those popups became full blown scarescreens: "You NEED to buy X and Y or else your computer is DOOMED!"
Then the browser addins and plugins started appearing, intercepting all your SSL and banking traffic.
Then they started pushing encryption. You want your files to be safe? Pay up!
If you reached this line: what software did I describe above? Malware or antimalware?