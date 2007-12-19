KringleCon returns by popular demand, with last year’s inaugural conference viewed more than 87,000 times on YouTube. As such, it’s believed to be one of the largest virtual cybersecurity conferences to date, and SANS hope to welcome even more attendees in 2019. It also has an overarching storyline: last year, an evil hacker locked Santa’s castle, trapping conference attendees inside the building. This year, the hacker is trying to hack KringleCon to stop the event taking place entirely.

You can watch last year’s KringleCon and all previous Holiday Hack Challenges here.

With well over 20,000 people expected to participate worldwide this year, KringleCon and the SANS Holiday Hack Challenge are prime examples of how cybersecurity education can be made fun, and can engage a whole new generation of cyber-professionals as well as advance the skills of established pros. Allowing participants to learn from experts as well as other community members, the Holiday Hack challenges slowly ramp up in difficulty, with hints, talks, and blogs provided that share tactics that people can directly apply in their jobs.

This year’s Holiday Hack Challenge will also include offensive and defensive machine-learning challenges, and SANS has included more defensive training opportunities to engage a broader audience in the infosec community.