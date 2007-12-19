from the business-as-usual dept.
H-1B visa: New registration system will start in March
A new electronic registration system intended to streamline the expensive and cumbersome H-1B application process will be in place for the upcoming application season, with an earlier deadline, the federal government said Friday afternoon.
Instead of submitting a detailed and labor-intensive initial H-1B application for each foreign worker a company wants to hire, employers will instead submit registration documents requiring only basic information about the company and worker, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration said.
The registration period, for H-1B applications subject to the annual 85,000 cap on new visas, will run from March 1 through March 20, the agency said.
If enough registrations come in to trigger the H-1B lottery, the registrations will be selected by lottery, according to the agency.
“Only those with selected registrations will be eligible to file H-1B cap-subject petitions,” the agency said.
Under the previous system, employers would mail in lengthy applications, which typically cost thousands of dollars in preparation costs and filing fees, during a five-day window starting April 1.
Now, employers will pay $10 for each registration, and only pay application fees if their registration is selected in the lottery and they become eligible to apply.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Sunday December 08, @04:11AM
While I'm normally all for streamlining processes, excuse me if I have no sympathy at all for these TRAITORS giving away American jobs.
And yet, we can't fix the health care system.