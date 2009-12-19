While it was once all the rage in London to steal a moped to cruise the streets for a phone to take from a pedestrian, now criminals in Bali are in on the act making brazen daylight thefts of mobile phones, causing serious injuries to tourists. The cost of being medically evacuated from Bali is around $50,000 so a simple theft can result in multiple broken bones and life threatening injuries. After the thefts, phone users are contacted by people pretending to be Apple support to try and scam access to the devices even though they are IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) locked and the accounts have been locked out. In theory, IMEI locking should be sufficient to reduce or prevent this type of crime -- the phone is effectively rendered worthless -- but instead of decreasing, this type of crime is now on the rise.

