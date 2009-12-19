Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Technology Theft on the Rise in Bali

posted by martyb on Monday December 09, @06:12AM   Printer-friendly
from the Leave-your-mobile-at-home dept.
Security

An Anonymous Coward writes:

While it was once all the rage in London to steal a moped to cruise the streets for a phone to take from a pedestrian, now criminals in Bali are in on the act making brazen daylight thefts of mobile phones, causing serious injuries to tourists. The cost of being medically evacuated from Bali is around $50,000 so a simple theft can result in multiple broken bones and life threatening injuries. After the thefts, phone users are contacted by people pretending to be Apple support to try and scam access to the devices even though they are IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) locked and the accounts have been locked out. In theory, IMEI locking should be sufficient to reduce or prevent this type of crime -- the phone is effectively rendered worthless -- but instead of decreasing, this type of crime is now on the rise.

Original Submission


«  Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 8c and 7c for Cheaper ARM Laptops
Technology Theft on the Rise in Bali | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.