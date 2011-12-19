It follows the company's tradition of pulling Nathan For You-style capitalism parodies on the most commercial day of the American calendar year. Last year, CAH held a 99 percent off sale on a series of outlandish items like a 17th-century halberd and a 2015 Ford Fiesta with just 25,000 miles on it. (The company reportedly did ship some of the items in the sale, at least those that were sourced from its own office.) In 2013, the company raised the price of its card packs by 100 percent, just because it could.

"Black Friday probably represents the worst things about our culture," Cards Against Humanity co-creator Max Temkin said in a statement last year. "It's this really repulsive consumerist frenzy right after a day about being thankful for what you have. So it's always seemed like a really good subject for parody to us."

This year, CAH is both live streaming the human writers room and updating a live list of the most popular AI-generated and human-written cards that will make it into the eventual physical card packs, which will be shipped out next month. (You can buy both if you so choose.) Some of my AI favorites include "Some sort of giant son of a bitch who lives in the internet" and "Sitting in the back of the plane, smoking a cigar and reading the Flickr privacy policy," the latter of which settles the age-old debate of whether a malevolent AI bent on destroying humanity is for or against the Oxford comma.