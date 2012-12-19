from the whether-tis-nobler-to-tap-or-not-to-tap dept.
Tech Review reports on some Danish experiments on beer foaming, https://www.technologyreview.com/s/614907/does-tapping-the-bottom-of-a-beer-can-really-stop-it-fizzing-over/ (likely also available on archive.is if you don't subscribe).
Among the great questions in science, one stands sadly neglected: Is it possible to stop a shaken beer can from foaming by tapping it before opening?
There are good theoretical reasons to think this should work. The tapping should release any bubbles that are stuck to the inside walls of the can. These should then float to the surface and dissipate, making the beer less likely to foam when it is opened. But is this true?
Today, we get an answer thanks to the selfless work of Elizaveta Sopina at the University of Southern Denmark and a few colleagues. This group has tested the theory for the first time using randomized controlled trials involving 1,000 cans of lager. And luckily for the research team, the result raises at least as many questions as it answers, ensuring a strong future for beer-related research.
[...] The cans were then shaken using a "Unimax 2010 shaker" for two minutes at 440 rpm. "Pilot testing revealed that this shaking method successfully mimicked carrying beer on a bicycle for 10 minutes—a common way of transporting beer in Denmark," says Sopina and co. Unwanted foaming must be at epidemic levels there.
The researchers then weighed each can, tapped it by flicking it three times on its side with a finger, and then opened it. Finally, they weighed the can again to determine the amount of beer that had been lost.
The results are palate tickling. Sopina and co compared the amount of beer lost for tapped and untapped cans that had been shaken and found no statistical difference—both lost about 3.5 grams of liquid to foaming.
They also found no meaningful difference between the cans that had not been shaken—when opened, they lost about 0.5 grams on average.
Personally, I don't have a dog in this fight, always drink bottled (or tap) beer. But for you can users I suggest that looking inside the can might be a more direct way to see what is going on with the bubbles--seal up a can with camera & light source inside, or make some cans with a small viewing window. But that might generate an answer, where the goal of this research seems to be to consume more beer...For Science!
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Thursday December 12, @01:49PM (2 children)
I have long suspected that the tapping is simply a way to give people something to do for a few more seconds so the foaming goes down a bit. It's just in their heads if people attribute it to the tapping.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Thursday December 12, @02:08PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Thursday December 12, @02:22PM
I am referring to the foaming that happens when you open it. I only care what I get out of the can that goes in my face and not on the floor.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday December 12, @01:50PM (5 children)
Should be the same issue for soda etc. I dont tap it. Just slowly rotate the can one or two times (top-bottom axis). That always worked in my experience.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday December 12, @01:58PM (1 child)
Dunno why that should work either. It's not so much that there are bubbles in the liquid, it's that quite a bit of CO2 has come out of solution. There's really not a whole lot you can do to remedy that except keep the container cold and wait.
Gen-X gave Millennials punk and they made emo out of it. That pretty much tells you all you need to know.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday December 12, @02:51PM
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday December 12, @02:51PM
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday December 12, @02:26PM (2 children)
For soda I avoid all foaming over by simply asking the waitress for a large picture of diet coke.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday December 12, @02:26PM (2 children)

For soda I avoid all foaming over by simply asking the waitress for a large picture of diet coke.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 12, @02:36PM
Does the picture of diet soda have less foaming than pictures of regular soda?
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday December 12, @02:58PM
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday December 12, @02:58PM
(Score: 3, Funny) by Snospar on Thursday December 12, @02:04PM
I was convinced they were going to suggest looking directly into the can as you open it! You know, like those folk from the Darwin awards who look directly down the barrel of their loaded guns while they clean them.
(Score: 1) by jon3k on Thursday December 12, @02:27PM
What a weird thing to say. There are plenty of awful draft beers and plenty of amazing canned beers. I think you probably don't know as much about beer as you think you do.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by loic on Thursday December 12, @02:31PM (1 child)
With a 50 cL bottle of soda, in my experience, when you properly tap all around from top to bottom, suddenly the quantity of visible bubbles diminishes significantly. Then you can open it. Not sure it is placebo, as as far as I could observe, it does seem to take a lot more time for CO2 to settle without interaction (10+ minutes) on the bottle than with the tapping method (less than a minute).
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday December 12, @02:52PM
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday December 12, @02:52PM
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Thursday December 12, @02:54PM
You don't tap on the side. You tap it on the top (where the pull tab is).
I can drop, shake, etc. any soda can, spend ten seconds tapping the top of it, and open it without spraying anything. I don't tap and there's a foam overload.
I won't completely discount unknown factors, but I would deny that it's a placebo effect.
So I reject their reality and substitute it with my own.
Everyone join a tertiary monastic order! KEEP AMERICA OBLATE!