Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Exclusive: Documents Show Foxconn Refuses to Renegotiate Wisconsin Deal

posted by martyb on Saturday December 14, @11:34AM   Printer-friendly
from the what-do-you-expect-for-$4.5-billion? dept.
News Business

upstart writes in with a submission, via IRC, for chromas.

Exclusive: documents show Foxconn refuses to renegotiate Wisconsin deal

Whatever Foxconn is building in Wisconsin, it's not the $10 billion, 22 million-square-foot Generation 10.5 LCD factory that President Trump once promised would be the "eighth wonder of the world." At various points over the last two years, the Taiwanese tech manufacturer has said it would build a smaller LCD factory; that it wouldn't build a factory at all; that it would build an LCD factory; that the company could make any number of things, from screens for cars to server racks to robot coffee kiosks; and so on.

Throughout these changes, one question has loomed: given that Foxconn is building something completely different than that Gen 10.5 LCD facility specified in its original contract with Wisconsin, is it still going to get the record-breaking $4.5 billion in taxpayer subsidies?

Documents obtained by The Verge show that Wisconsin officials have repeatedly — and with growing urgency — warned Foxconn that its current project has veered far from what was described in the original deal and that the contract must be amended if the company is to receive subsidies. Foxconn, however, has declined to amend the contract, and it indicated that it nevertheless intends to apply for tax credits.


«  Online Shopping Returns End Up in Landfills.
Exclusive: Documents Show Foxconn Refuses to Renegotiate Wisconsin Deal | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 14, @12:23PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 14, @12:23PM (#932011)

    They can apply for tax credits, then government can say "Fuck you, Foxconn".

(1)