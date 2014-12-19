19/12/14/009227 story
posted by Fnord666 on Saturday December 14, @04:31AM
from the all-your-search-are-belong-to-us dept.
from the all-your-search-are-belong-to-us dept.
How a Chinese company built a $250 million search hijacking empire:
A publicly listed Chinese company has used a series of offshore shell companies to conceal their ownership of browser extensions that purport to offer a private search engine to users. These extensions with names like Search Encrypt and Hide My Searches engage in a form of ad fraud called search hijacking whereby searches are intercepted and redirected from one search engine to another. Our research has identified almost 7 million users who are affected by these malware extensions, which are helping this company generate almost $250 million a year in revenue.
How a Chinese Company Built a $250 Million Search Hijacking Empire | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.