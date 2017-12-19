19/12/17/0512206 story
Just in time for all those holiday packages stacking up at your door, former NASA engineer Mark Rober released on Sunday a video of his new and improved "Glitter Bomb Trap 2.0" that exacts stinky, sparkle-filled revenge on porch pirates. The new trap features design upgrades and even more fart spray. Macaulay Culkin, whose character in Home Alone inspired the original viral prank, makes an appearance in the new video.
Source: https://www.cnet.com/news/youtuber-debuts-glitter-bomb-2-0-to-get-back-at-package-thieves/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 17, @09:19AM
Didn't find it funny last year, less chances to find it funny this year.
I mean, I'm drowning in Marvel and Starwars movies already, why would I appreciate a YouTuber sequel. Or prequel. Or whatevs of the same old same old.