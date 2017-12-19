Stories
YouTuber's Glitter Bomb 2.0 Slaps Back at Package Thieves

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday December 17, @09:01AM   Printer-friendly
from the he's-back!! dept.
MrPlow writes in with a submission, via IRC, for SoyCow4408.

Just in time for all those holiday packages stacking up at your door, former NASA engineer Mark Rober released on Sunday a video of his new and improved "Glitter Bomb Trap 2.0" that exacts stinky, sparkle-filled revenge on porch pirates. The new trap features design upgrades and even more fart spray. Macaulay Culkin, whose character in Home Alone inspired the original viral prank, makes an appearance in the new video.

Source: https://www.cnet.com/news/youtuber-debuts-glitter-bomb-2-0-to-get-back-at-package-thieves/

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 17, @09:19AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 17, @09:19AM (#933218)

    Didn't find it funny last year, less chances to find it funny this year.
    I mean, I'm drowning in Marvel and Starwars movies already, why would I appreciate a YouTuber sequel. Or prequel. Or whatevs of the same old same old.

