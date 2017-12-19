from the closing-the-gate dept.
Gate-All-Around Transistors, Quantum Refrigerators To Be Targeted By U.S. Export Rules
The trade war between the United States and China took a sharp turn for the tech world earlier this year when the United States' Bureau of Industrial Security added Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei in its Entity List and required American companies to seek government approval before making sales to the company. This move followed concerns that sensitive technology that can be used against American national security interests will make its way into undesirable actors' hands, as per the current administration.
Now, after nearly a year of experience with the list, American authorities are well on their way to classify which exports can be harmful to the country, reports Reuters. The United States Department of Commerce is drafting up five new rules that will limit a specific set of technologies for export. These include Gate-All-Around Field Effect transistors jointly developed by Samsung and IBM, and quantum dilated refrigerators.
Gate-all-around field-effect transistors are expected to be used at the "3nm" node.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 17, @11:45PM (2 children)
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday December 17, @11:53PM (1 child)
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 18, @12:05AM
Go look at history of the past 40-50 years and you will see this is actually true. Israel has been facilitating technology transfers between sensitive US, Russian, Chinese, and probably also European nations for at least that long, usually in flagrant violation of their purchasing agreements, and yet somehow no punitive action has been taken against them as far as access to restricted technology goes.
At the same time, China's misbehavior has been obvious since Nixon's era and our politicians tacit endorement of it is the largest proof that global economics trumps nationalism, even among Trumps and 'nationalists'.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 17, @11:50PM (1 child)
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday December 17, @11:58PM
