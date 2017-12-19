A preponderance of weak keys is leaving IoT devices at risk of being hacked, and the problem won't be an easy one to solve.

This was the conclusion reached by the team at security house Keyfactor, which analyzed a collection of 75 million RSA certificates gathered from the open internet and determined that number combinations were being repeated at a far greater rate than they should, meaning encrypted connections could possibly be broken by attackers who correctly guess a key.

Comparing the millions of keys on an Azure cloud instance, the team found common factors were used to generate keys at a rate of 1 in 172 (435,000 in total). By comparison, the team also analyzed 100 million certificates collected from the Certificate Transparency logs on desktops, where they found common factors in just five certificates, or a rate of 1 in 20 million.

The team believes that the reason for this poor entropy is down to IoT devices. Because the embedded gear is often based on very low-power hardware, the devices are unable to properly generate random numbers.

The result is keys that could be easier for an attacker to break, leaving the device and all of its users vulnerable.