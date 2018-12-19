from the now-you-see-it-now-you-don't dept.
Where's our data, Google? Chrome 79 update 'a catastrophe' for Android devs with WebView apps:
A change to the location of profile data in Chrome 79 on Android, the new version rolling out now, means that applications using the WebView component lose data stored locally.
"This is a catastrophe; our users' data are being deleted as they receive the update," complained one developer.
[...] Google said it has halted the rollout, which is estimated at 50 per cent of devices.
The problem appears to stem from a change to the location of profile data in Chromium, the open source project on which Google Chrome is based. Some applications, such as those built with Apache Cordova, use the WebView component extensively, and in these cases the location of local data is determined by this component.
The upgrade to Chrome 79 should migrate this data to the new location, but a Chromium engineer remarked that "unfortunately local storage was missed off the list of files migrated."
[...] It gets worse. "There are several more missed migrations. 'databases' contains the websql dbs 'QuotaManager', and 'QuotaManager-journal' tracks site storage quotas," said another engineer.
One would think that after the deleting of user's files by a Microsoft Windows auto-update raised such a backlash, that testing for loss of data would be a top priority.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday December 18, @12:58PM (2 children)
Its not your data if its inside someone elses locked down auto-updating cloudy corporate software.
The biggest problem chrome has can be seen in many other corporate software products; got a hundred well paid devs who NEED to "innovate" by random unwanted changes, or else they'll get downsized and the project will have about as many paid employees as gpsd or home-assistant.io (single digits). So we get "innovation" that mostly screws stuff up requiring more effort to fix etc.
Really the worst thing that could ever happen to something like home-assistant.io would be getting bought by {insert random megacorporation name} and 100x the devs now need to create 100x busywork, ruining the software.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 18, @01:25PM (1 child)
RTFA.
It's locally stored data that is now being stored elsewhere on android devices -- without migrating existing date or notifying the thousands of third-party developers who use Webview
Which makes the fuck up even *more* idiotic.
But hey. What do you want for nothing? Your money back?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 18, @01:44PM
You don't control the application. You don't control the updates. You don't control what it does with your data. You only THINK you do. And updates like this show you just how precarious of a position that is to be in.
Helps people better understand why before the cloud so many people kept using the same applications for years or decades without feeling the need to upgrade. There is a certain security in it compared to a random slew of new bugs, changes, and omissions in later revisions of a software application or platform.
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Wednesday December 18, @01:41PM
It is assumed that anyone using local storage these days is some kind of eccentric crackpot dinosaur who deserves to be locked up and left behind. Local storage is not given a moment's thought by these hip developers.