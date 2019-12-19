Tens of thousands of students and staff at a university in Germany had to queue up this week after a malware infection on its campus network forced the college to reset everyone's account passwords.

The Justus Liebig University Gießen (JLU) says that a "suspected cyber attack" this month has caused it to shut down most of its online services for several days, and reset their logins.

In order to get new credentials, the school is requiring students to appear in person, meaning some 38,000 people have to show up with identification to get their passwords changed. Here's what that looks like...

"For security reasons, the university computing center has issued new passwords for all 38,000 JLU email accounts," a translation of the uni's alert reads. "All employees and students have to collect their new personal password personally."