US Government is Entitled to All Snowden Book Proceeds, Judge Rules

posted by Fnord666 on Friday December 20, @02:16AM   Printer-friendly
from the by-the-book dept.
News

Freeman writes:

The US government is entitled to every cent Edward Snowden earns from publishing his memoir, Permanent Record, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.
[...]
Snowden is still in exile in Russia, where he has been stranded since 2013. The classified documents Snowden leaked to multiple journalists that year sparked an intense debate over US surveillance practices and inspired some modest reforms. Snowden faces near-certain prosecution for espionage if he returns to the US.

The US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit on September 17, the day Snowden's book first went on sale, seeking to seize Snowden's book profits. On Tuesday, just three months later, Judge Liam O'Grady granted the government's motion for summary judgment.
[...]
The judge also ruled that Snowden had breached his contractual responsibilities by giving speeches at the TED conference and other venues.
[...]
"Both the CIA and NSA secrecy agreements prohibit unauthorized publication of certain information, and Permanent Record discusses those types of information," O'Grady wrote. As a result, "the government is entitled to summary judgment."

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2019/12/us-government-is-entitled-to-all-snowden-book-proceeds-judge-rules/

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 20, @02:23AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 20, @02:23AM (#934479)

    He can come here and appeal the ruling.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 20, @02:40AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 20, @02:40AM (#934488)

      Alternatively, the US govt can kiss his ass, they aren't gonna be able to do anything in spite of the so-called "entitlement".

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 20, @02:56AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 20, @02:56AM (#934494)

      Let me ask you this simple question, which should be easily answered by a simple yes or no:

      Do you honestly, sincerely believe that, if he came back to the U.S., he would get a fair trial ?

  • (Score: 2) by mendax on Friday December 20, @02:33AM (3 children)

    by mendax (2840) on Friday December 20, @02:33AM (#934481)

    This isn't any surprise. After all, there are rules in place for people with access to classified information for a reason. Perhaps Snowden should have used a foreign publisher for his book.

    • (Score: 4, Insightful) by Captival on Friday December 20, @02:36AM

      by Captival (6866) on Friday December 20, @02:36AM (#934483)

      Correction. There are rules in place for little people. If you're a Senator or President or FBI agent or journalist, there's no punishment for leaking and lying.

    • (Score: 0, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 20, @03:02AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 20, @03:02AM (#934499)

      There was a Slashdot post about this. In the comments there are discussions about rules for convicted criminals that write books and where the proceeds go (ie: to the families of the victims).

      alvinrod writes

      "It's not surprising. Generally the courts haven't allowed criminals to profit from selling their story or have awarded all proceeds to the families of the victims of their crimes, and unfortunately Snowden is considered a criminal by the U.S."

      by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Wednesday December 18, 2019 @07:20PM (#59534374)

      https://news.slashdot.org/story/19/12/18/2222212/judge-rules-edward-snowden-cant-profit-from-his-book [slashdot.org]

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 20, @03:25AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 20, @03:25AM (#934513)
        Not sure if I should mod this as spam or flaimbait or troll !
