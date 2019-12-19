from the by-the-book dept.
The US government is entitled to every cent Edward Snowden earns from publishing his memoir, Permanent Record, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.
[...]
Snowden is still in exile in Russia, where he has been stranded since 2013. The classified documents Snowden leaked to multiple journalists that year sparked an intense debate over US surveillance practices and inspired some modest reforms. Snowden faces near-certain prosecution for espionage if he returns to the US.
The US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit on September 17, the day Snowden's book first went on sale, seeking to seize Snowden's book profits. On Tuesday, just three months later, Judge Liam O'Grady granted the government's motion for summary judgment.
[...]
The judge also ruled that Snowden had breached his contractual responsibilities by giving speeches at the TED conference and other venues.
[...]
"Both the CIA and NSA secrecy agreements prohibit unauthorized publication of certain information, and Permanent Record discusses those types of information," O'Grady wrote. As a result, "the government is entitled to summary judgment."
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2019/12/us-government-is-entitled-to-all-snowden-book-proceeds-judge-rules/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 20, @02:23AM (3 children)
He can come here and appeal the ruling.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 20, @02:40AM
Alternatively, the US govt can kiss his ass, they aren't gonna be able to do anything in spite of the so-called "entitlement".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 20, @02:56AM (1 child)
Let me ask you this simple question, which should be easily answered by a simple yes or no:
Do you honestly, sincerely believe that, if he came back to the U.S., he would get a fair trial ?
(Score: 2) by srobert on Friday December 20, @03:42AM
No.
(Score: 2) by mendax on Friday December 20, @02:33AM (3 children)
This isn't any surprise. After all, there are rules in place for people with access to classified information for a reason. Perhaps Snowden should have used a foreign publisher for his book.
It's really quite a simple choice: Life, Death, or Los Angeles.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Captival on Friday December 20, @02:36AM
Correction. There are rules in place for little people. If you're a Senator or President or FBI agent or journalist, there's no punishment for leaking and lying.
(Score: 0, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 20, @03:02AM (1 child)
There was a Slashdot post about this. In the comments there are discussions about rules for convicted criminals that write books and where the proceeds go (ie: to the families of the victims).
alvinrod writes
"It's not surprising. Generally the courts haven't allowed criminals to profit from selling their story or have awarded all proceeds to the families of the victims of their crimes, and unfortunately Snowden is considered a criminal by the U.S."
by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Wednesday December 18, 2019 @07:20PM (#59534374)
https://news.slashdot.org/story/19/12/18/2222212/judge-rules-edward-snowden-cant-profit-from-his-book [slashdot.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 20, @03:25AM