The Inquirer is shutting down. After nearly two decades of witty technology news, the inq comes to an end. This is a pity. Many enjoyed the website for their refreshingly honest look at technology. In a time when far too many technology sites bent over backwards to get access to samples and early access, the inq felt different. Critical journalism, not just blogging. Armed with an utter lack of respect for anyone. Never condescending but often hilariously mocking. The inquirer was fun to read. The website will be missed. https://www.theinquirer.net/inquirer/news/3084741/the-inquirer-reaches-end-of-life
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 21, @05:04PM (3 children)
El Reg was great until Magee left and Orlowski labelled half the readership "linux crusties". The Inq was almost as notable as the Register at one point but I've not visited the site in many years. It may be missed by some but I'd pretty much forgotten about it.
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Saturday December 21, @05:08PM
I remember The Inquirer mostly as one of the first sites I noticed to be using an anti-adblock script that confuses Firefox's built-in tracking protection with an ad blocker. Apparently websites' developers don't know how to fall back to ads that don't track users across multiple websites.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 21, @05:08PM
El Reg is still good, and covers a wider range of news than other sites. Orlowski's punk ass is gone, but he was right about Google.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Saturday December 21, @05:26PM
Yeah, it always felt a bit like the Register (maybe it was a layout thing) to me. Never really one of my primary sites, but one that I wound up on often enough due to its nature, my interests, and my preference for things a bit cynical and irreverent.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Saturday December 21, @05:08PM
They had some really good journalism and I have enjoyed to read their articles and the comments/discussions. That is, until years ago, they started to redesign the web interface to "modern" designs and hid the comment section behind disqus' javascript and TOS hell. That is when I left. I felt sorry for the writers, but they did the readers a disservice.
So yes, they will be missed. Their corporate backing and interface choices not so. I hope the journalists will find themselves a good new home and can continue bringing news.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 21, @05:46PM
At least we're finding out in advance instead of after the fact, like so many other sites that abruptly shutdown without any notice.
Perhaps someone at archive.org can mirror the content before it's put to rest and lost forever.
At least we still have The Register (El Reg) which I would truly miss if something were to happen to it.
Those guys are seriously over the top with the headline puns.