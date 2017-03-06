Tomatoes are a tough fruit to cultivate at times. Grown from long vines, they are not well suited for cramped spaces but thanks to a new gene-edited strain of tomatoes, the popular fruit can now be grown from a bush, making them much more amenable to urban farming.

In a newly-published study in the journal Nature Biotechnology, Zarchary Lippman -- a plant biologist at New York State's Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory -- and his colleagues describe the process used to create the new strain.