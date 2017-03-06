from the crisper-tomatoes dept.
New Gene-Edited Tomatoes Can Now Be Grown In Grape-Like Bouquets:
Tomatoes are a tough fruit to cultivate at times. Grown from long vines, they are not well suited for cramped spaces but thanks to a new gene-edited strain of tomatoes, the popular fruit can now be grown from a bush, making them much more amenable to urban farming.
Researchers have used CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing to create a new strain of tomatoes that grow from bushes rather than vines, taking the often difficult-to-cultivate fruit and making it much more amenable to urban farming.
In a newly-published study in the journal Nature Biotechnology, Zarchary Lippman -- a plant biologist at New York State's Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory -- and his colleagues describe the process used to create the new strain.
(Score: 2) by Appalbarry on Thursday December 26, @07:44PM (3 children)
No surprise that the word "flavour" (or "flavor") doesn't appear in the story.
(Score: 2) by Ken_g6 on Thursday December 26, @08:18PM (1 child)
"Flavor" doesn't appear, but "tast[ey]" does.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Thursday December 26, @08:37PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 26, @08:29PM
Also, no mention of what'll grow from their seeds, that is, if they're viable in the first instance.
I've less than fond memories of, to paraphrase old Jedediah Orne, ye liveliest Awfulness in that which I'd rais'd upp from seeds saved from some F1 varieties (being fair, one plant provided an excellent crop, but the plants from it's seeds were very disappointing both in yield and flavour.)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 26, @08:18PM (1 child)
There are more varieties of tomatoes than you could possibly imagine. Bush-like tomato plants, growing to a determinate size and not needing any kind of support to grow on, have existed for decades, if not centuries. And there are varieties that produce large tomatos, cherry tomatos, red, orange, yellow, striped, in clusters, etc etc, you name it. Tomatos are the rule 34 of the agricultural world: If it exists, there's a tomato for it.
There was absolutely no need to "gene edit" a new variety. Unless it's once again to create a variety more suitable for industrial-type, monoculture production, which is at the root of all problems with current agriculture and something we're trying to get rid of.
I get it that a few plant biologists would like to play with a new toy, but that doesn't make their research usefull or relevant.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 26, @08:50PM
Perhaps it will help in the war on climate change.