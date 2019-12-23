In August, Tencent announced it had developed an AI system capable of defeating teams of pros in a five-on-five match in Honor of Kings (or Arena of Valor, depending on the region). This was a noteworthy achievement — Honor of Kings occupies the video game subgenre known as multiplayer online battle arena games (MOBAs), which are incomplete information games in the sense that players are unaware of the actions other players choose. The endgame, then, isn't merely AI that achieves Honor of Kings superhero performance, but insights that might be used to develop systems capable of solving some of society's toughest challenges.

A paper published this week peels back the layers of Tencent's technique, which the coauthors describe as "highly scalable." They claim its novel strategies enable it to explore the game map "efficiently," with an actor-critic architecture that self-improves over time.

As the researchers point out, real-time strategy games like Honor of Kings require highly complex action control compared with traditional board games and Atari games. Their environments also tend to be more complicated (Honor of Kings has 10^600 possible states and and 10^18,000 possible actions) and the objectives more complex on the whole. Agents must not only learn to plan, attack, and defend but also to control skill combos, induce, and deceive opponents, all while contending with hazards like creeps and fully automated turrets.

[...] The Tencent researchers say that they plan to make both their framework and algorithms open source in the near future, toward the goal of fostering research on complex games like Honor of Kings.