In a telemedicine case that would have been handled routinely on Earth, but a first for space medicine, an astronaut two months into a six month stint on the International Space Station was diagnosed and treated for a blood clot in the jugular vein.
According to Dr. Maja Zaric, a cardiologist familiar with the case, "The size and proximity of the...clot to the heart could have easily put [the crew member] into harm's way."
Although the astronaut showed no symptoms of vein blockage -- no headache or facial redness -- the jugular vein was abnormally "prominent" during a physical exam, and a follow-up ultrasound confirmed a clot.
There are two pairs of jugular veins that normally carry deoxygenated blood back from the head and neck to be pumped through the heart and lungs. While not optimal, blood will drain through the other in the event of restricted flow through one (there are rare conditions where individuals have only one, or even an extra, jugular vein).
After multiple "telemedicine" discussions with medical staff back on Earth, it was decided that the astronaut would be treated with the blood thinner enoxaparin (Lovenox), 20 vials of which had been part of the space station's medical kit.
The dosage was reduced due to the limited supply and after 42 days the medication was switched to apixaban (Eliquis), which was flown up for the purpose.
The clot slowly shrank over months of treatment, but blood flow through the jugular was still not fully back to normal, even three months after treatment.
However, when the astronaut finally returned to Earth -- and normal gravity -- blood flow in the jugular returned to normal, and treatment was discontinued. In fact, 10 days after landing the clot was gone.
Medication was discontinued four days prior to returning to Earth.
Discovery of the issue was largely a case of luck. The crewmember was taking part in a vascular research study along with other astronauts.
"In six out of 11 studied astronauts, there was abnormal venous flow detected," she said. Instead of the steady forward movement that pushes blood through veins, the astronauts exhibited a "to and fro" or "sloshing" movement, Zaric explained. That does not "ensure effective return of head and brain blood back to the heart," she said.
In essence, gravity appears key to healthy blood flow, and without it a "stasis" appears to occur within vessels, Zaric said.
The case highlights another danger astronauts face from prolonged weightlessness and reduced gravity environments such as might be experienced during prolonged travel and stays on the moon and Mars.
