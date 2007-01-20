from the year-of-the-gaming-desktop dept.
Linux gamers have found yet again that their ubiquitous operating system remains unwelcome in the context of mainstream entertainment.
The latest insult comes from Electronic Arts, which appears to have issued a few permanent bans to online Battlefield V players attempting to play the game on Linux systems.
Mind you, Battlefield V isn't intended for Linux; the EA game specifies that a 64-bit version of Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 is required. But those committed to Linux can get around that by using Lutris, a Linux gaming client.
Last month, a Battlefield V player claimed that attempting to play the game online using Lutris resulted in getting banned. It would seem to be the fault of EA's server-side anti-cheating system FairFight. A few others participating in the discussion thread said they too had been banned. That's not exactly a mass market catastrophe.
EA apparently considers using Linux to be cheating.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 08, @03:36AM (1 child)
Don't use linux its will make you an outsider and hard to spy on. Use window only it is for normal conforming people.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday January 08, @03:47AM
Was just about to troll that people with the patience to fuck with modern Linux are most likely fiddling with other ways to game the system, including grinding bots and 1-click headshots.
But I do have a question: is it even legal for them to have pages like this one [lutris.net]? You don't think Capcom and Nintendo would have a problem with this no-name free-shit outfit to use their official title and box art?
Man, if there's one indication that /vr/ autism is up in the place, it's Abadox being on the Lutris front page. It had a cool commercial with a lot of slime and guts, but turned out to be a third-rate Life Force clone that came out 5 years too late. I am an expert on obscure America-only NES games. Fite me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 08, @03:45AM
No changes in odor found.