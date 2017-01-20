from the my-data-is-still-my-data dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Analysis: In a massive win for privacy rights, the advocate general advising the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has said that national security concerns should not override citizens' data privacy.
That doesn't mean that the intelligence and security services should oblige communications companies to hand over information, especially when it comes to terrorism suspects, the opinion, handed down yesterday, proposes. But it would mean that those requests will need to be done "on an exceptional and temporary basis," as opposed to sustained blanket harvesting of information – and only when justified by "overriding considerations relating to threats to public security or national security."
In other words, a US-style hovering [sic] up of personal data is not legal under European law.
The legal argument being made by the AG is technically advisory - the ECJ has yet to decide - though in roughly 80 per cent of cases it does side with the preliminary opinion put forward by its Advocate General, in this case Manuel Campos Sánchez-Bordona.
If the ECJ agrees, it could also have significant implications for the UK which has passed a law that gives the security services extraordinary reach and powers – which is in a legal limbo due to the ongoing Brexit plans to leave the European Union.
If this proposed legal solution is adopted by the court, the UK will be able to retain its current laws, though it would almost certainly face legal challenges and would have a hard time reaching an agreement with Europe over data-sharing – something that could have enormous security and economic implications.
The case itself was sparked by a legal challenge from Privacy International against the UK's Investigatory Powers Act (IPA) as well as a French data retention law.
In essence, the issue was whether national governments can oblige private parties - in this case, mostly ISPs - to hand over personal details by simply saying there were national security issues at hand.
The AG opines that no, it cannot: the European Directive on privacy and electronic communications continues to apply, and is not superseded by security claims. It does not apply to public bodies who are obliged to do what the government says.
-- submitted from IRC
Related Stories
In meetings with clients, hedge fund representatives present flashy charts and speak equal parts oracle and mad scientist. And for technical analysts who market themselves as the most technical of analysts, the mathematical jargon—"stochastic oscillators," "Fibonacci ratios," "Elliot wave," "Golden ratio"—evinces a certain disarming beauty. "This mathematics is embedded in the structure of the universe," Cynthia Kase, who runs a firm that employs "wave analysis" to predict oil prices, told Bloomberg News in 2012. "It is the language of God."
Though much of this language is too gaudy to be embraced by sophisticated investors, there is a more subtle mathematical con that many, including editors at most of the top financial journals, overlook. The positive results that emerge from testing the performance of an investing algorithm on past market data, a process known as backtesting, can seem reliable and logical. And they sometimes are. But often, in practice, presentations of these results, though marketed as scientifically rigorous, conceal statistically insignificant methodologies.