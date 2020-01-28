The video game company recently announced plans to open up a series of eight hotels in cities across the country — including San Francisco and San Jose — to create a "unique lodging experience combining the iconic brand with a one-of-a-kind video game-themed destination."

Don't expect Atari-only tributes to the company's classic games, such as Pong or Centipede — while there is a retro element to the hotel, there will also be a number of more current upgrades to the entertainment offerings. Those staying in the hotel will be able to take part in "fully immersive experiences for every age and gaming ability" including virtual reality and augmented reality, the press release stated. A number of the hotels will also feature venues capable of hosting esports events.

Guest rooms will also be themed; some will sport a retro style of decor while others may be styled after "Ready Player One," CNN reported. They will also be "affordably priced."

[...] It's great timing for the hotel, as the New York Times pointed out. With an estimated 2.5 billion gamers and esports gaining in popularity — over 19,000 people went to the 2019 Fortnite World Cup that took place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, the newspaper noted — it seems that a hotel venture with a planned space for esports competitions are likely to become popular destinations for gamers.