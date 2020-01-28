from the playing-away dept.
Atari has two Bay Area locations planned for its video game-themed hotels
The video game company recently announced plans to open up a series of eight hotels in cities across the country — including San Francisco and San Jose — to create a "unique lodging experience combining the iconic brand with a one-of-a-kind video game-themed destination."
Don't expect Atari-only tributes to the company's classic games, such as Pong or Centipede — while there is a retro element to the hotel, there will also be a number of more current upgrades to the entertainment offerings. Those staying in the hotel will be able to take part in "fully immersive experiences for every age and gaming ability" including virtual reality and augmented reality, the press release stated. A number of the hotels will also feature venues capable of hosting esports events.
Guest rooms will also be themed; some will sport a retro style of decor while others may be styled after "Ready Player One," CNN reported. They will also be "affordably priced."
[...] It's great timing for the hotel, as the New York Times pointed out. With an estimated 2.5 billion gamers and esports gaining in popularity — over 19,000 people went to the 2019 Fortnite World Cup that took place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, the newspaper noted — it seems that a hotel venture with a planned space for esports competitions are likely to become popular destinations for gamers.
Also at the Chicago Tribune.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday January 30, @05:13PM (4 children)
You know what? I enjoy video games. They're fun.
But if I'm traveling, I'd actually prefer to spend my time seeing an actual real fucking local culture, not wearing sweat stained VR goggles in a room by myself.
Still, no one ever lost money underestimating the taste of the american public.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Thursday January 30, @05:16PM (1 child)
Think of all the old farts who will be checking it out in the hopes of sleeping with Ms. Pacman or Zelda ...
Now there's an excuse to say "okay boomer" to them.
(Score: 2) by The Archon V2.0 on Thursday January 30, @05:22PM
> sleeping with Ms. Pacman or Zelda
I'll dress as a princess and call you "hero" but a yellow sphere in lipstick? That's gonna cost you cost extra.
(Score: 2) by The Archon V2.0 on Thursday January 30, @05:19PM
> I'd actually prefer to spend my time seeing an actual real fucking local culture,
Do cities have that anymore? Maybe it's just my limited scope but things seem so damn homogeneous at times.
> not wearing sweat stained VR goggles in a room by myself.
On the bright side the only way for most people to have enough room to use VR without throwing out their couch would be to rent out a dedicated space.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 30, @05:27PM
Everyone will get laid at the esports orgies in these hotels. Even the sweaty fat fucks will get some top shelf e-thot pussy.
(Score: 2) by The Archon V2.0 on Thursday January 30, @05:15PM
I don't see why they didn't go full cringe and make the concept art building look exactly like the HQ from the Atari Force comics.