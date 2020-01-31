Stories
Australian Patient Operated On Using Mobile Phone Light

posted by martyb on Friday January 31, @08:26PM
from the Paging-Dr-Grey dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Murphy's law has it that bad things will happen at the worst possible time. What could be worse than losing power at a hospital with patients on the tables? One Australian hospital now knows the answer after power was cut to the hospital leaving doctors to complete a surgery using a mobile phone for light. Medical staff had completed the minor surgery and were starting to put stitches in when the lights went out, just before 2:00pm. It goes to show what ingenuity can bring when a need calls for it.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by LVDOVICVS on Friday January 31, @08:33PM (2 children)

    by LVDOVICVS (6131) on Friday January 31, @08:33PM (#951944)

    Considering its importance I would have guessed that every operating room would have a backup system for, at a minimum, lights; and maybe a few other machines as well. Is preparation for unexpected events not something that's given any consideration in this field?

    • (Score: 1) by ze on Friday January 31, @08:39PM

      by ze (8197) on Friday January 31, @08:39PM (#951947)

      I could've sworn it was standard for hospitals to have backup generators in general...

    • (Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday January 31, @08:43PM

      by ikanreed (3164) on Friday January 31, @08:43PM (#951948)

      Not just backup, but straight up UPS seems like the bare minimum.

  • (Score: 1) by jon3k on Friday January 31, @08:46PM

    by jon3k (3718) on Friday January 31, @08:46PM (#951951)

    My stairwell can keep the lights on during a power outage but not an operating room? Here's a little "ingenuity" for you, it's called a battery.

  • (Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Friday January 31, @08:49PM

    by barbara hudson (6443) <barbara.Jane.hudson@icloud.com> on Friday January 31, @08:49PM (#951954) Journal

    Doctor must have left their phone in the patient when they closed up, and "smartphone" wasn't on the checklist for things to make sure weren't left in the patient.

