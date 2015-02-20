Stories
Watch the Winner of this Year's `Dance Your Ph.D.' Contest

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday February 15, @02:48PM   Printer-friendly
from the open-to-interpretation dept.
/dev/random

martyb writes:

Watch the winner of this year's 'Dance Your Ph.D.' contest:

[...] Dance Your Ph.D., hosted by Science and AAAS.[...] The contest challenges scientists around the world to explain their research through the most jargon-free medium available: interpretive dance. "Antonia Groneberg's choreography, inspired by zebrafish larvae, merged dance and science for an aesthetically stunning and intellectually profound masterwork of art," says Alexa Meade, one of the contest judges and an artist who uses mathematics and illusion in her work.

[...] Largely shot over one hot weekend at Champalimaud Research, the video incorporates colleagues, some of her dance students, children of the adult participants, and others on the Lisbon campus. (Groneberg says she went around asking, "Do you have toddlers I can borrow?")

[...] The judges—a panel of world-renowned artists and scientists—chose Groneberg's dance from 30 submissions based on both artistic and scientific merits. She takes home $1000 and a distinction shared by 11 past overall winners. "This year's Dance Your Ph.D. featured some of the best combinations of science and interpretive dance I have seen! The competition made complicated subject-matters accessible while maintaining the integrity of the material," Meade says.

This year's contest covered four broad categories: biology, chemistry, physics, and social science.

The winners were:

Which one did you like best?

Original Submission


Watch the Winner of this Year's `Dance Your Ph.D.' Contest
  • (Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Saturday February 15, @03:02PM

    by Mojibake Tengu (8598) on Saturday February 15, @03:02PM (#958517) Journal

    It's even more distracting than cats pictures in Category Theory.

    --
    Yeriḥo. Karthāgō. Sogdiana. Besièrs. 広島市 (Hiroshima-shi). For Love of God, what next?
