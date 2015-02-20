1. Fundamental Attribution Error: We judge others on their personality or fundamental character, but we judge ourselves on the situation.

2. Self-Serving Bias: Our failures are situational, but our successes are our responsibility.

3. In-Group Favoritism: We favor people who are in our in-group as opposed to an out-group.

4. Bandwagon Effect: Ideas, fads, and beliefs grow as more people adopt them.

5. Groupthink: Due to a desire for conformity and harmony in the group, we make irrational decisions, often to minimize conflict.

6. Halo Effect: If you see a person as having a positive trait, that positive impression will spill over into their other traits. (This also works for negative traits.)

7. Moral Luck: Better moral standing happens due to a positive outcome; worse moral standing happens due to a negative outcome.

8. False Consensus: We believe more people agree with us than is actually the case.

9. Curse of Knowledge: Once we know something, we assume everyone else knows it, too.

10. Spotlight Effect: We overestimate how much people are paying attention to our behavior and appearance.