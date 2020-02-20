from the who-would-have-guessed dept.
Exposure to cleaning products in first 3 months of life can increase risk of childhood asthma:
New research from the CHILD Cohort Study[*] shows that frequent exposure to common household cleaning products can increase a child's risk of developing asthma.
Asthma is the most common chronic childhood disease and is the primary reason why children miss school or end up in hospital.
The study was published today in the Canadian Medical Association Journal. It found that young infants (birth to three months) living in homes where household cleaning products were used frequently were more likely to develop childhood wheeze and asthma by three years of age.
"Most of the available evidence linking asthma to the use of cleaning products comes from research in adults," said the study's lead researcher, Dr. Tim Takaro, a professor and clinician- scientist in the Faculty of Health Sciences at Simon Fraser University (SFU). "Our study looked at infants, who typically spend 80-90% of their time indoors and are especially vulnerable to chemical exposures through the lungs and skin due to their higher respiration rates and regular contact with household surfaces."
[...] "Interestingly, we did not find an association between the use of cleaning products and a risk of atopy alone," noted Dr. Takaro. "Therefore, a proposed mechanism underlying these findings is that chemicals in cleaning products damage the cells that line the respiratory tract through innate inflammatory pathways rather than acquired allergic pathways."
"We also found that at age three, the relationship between product exposure and respiratory problems was much stronger in girls than boys," he added. "This is an interesting finding that requires more research to better understand male versus female biological responses to inflammatory exposures in early life."
The study used data from 2,022 children participating in the CHILD Cohort Study and examined their daily, weekly and monthly exposure to 26 types of household cleaners, including dishwashing and laundry detergents, cleaners, disinfectants, polishes, and air fresheners.
"The risks of recurrent wheeze and asthma were notably higher in homes with frequent use of certain products, such as liquid or solid air fresheners, plug-in deodorizers, dusting sprays, antimicrobial hand sanitizers and oven cleaners," commented the paper's lead author, Jaclyn Parks, a graduate student in the Faculty of Health Sciences at SFU. "It may be important for people to consider removing scented spray cleaning products from their cleaning routine. We believe that the smell of a healthy home is no smell at all."
[*] CHILD Cohort Study web site.
Journal References:
- Elissa M. Abrams. "Cleaning products and asthma risk: a potentially important public health concern", CMAJ (DOI: 10.1503/cmaj.200025)
- Jaclyn Parks, Lawrence McCandless, Christoffer Dharma, Jeffrey Brook, Stuart E. Turvey, Piush Mandhane, Allan B. Becker, Anita L. Kozyrskyj, Meghan B. Azad, Theo J. Moraes, Diana L. Lefebvre, Malcolm R. Sears, Padmaja Subbarao, James Scott and Tim K. Takaro. "Association of use of cleaning products with respiratory health in a Canadian birth cohort", CMAJ (DOI: 10.1503/cmaj.190819)
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Thursday February 20, @09:14AM (2 children)
Seems to me that this would have some knock on effects with the "too clean" hypothesis about causes for asthma. There have been multiple studies now showing that not having exposure to allergens early in life may actually stunt our immune systems by not giving it any targets to go for.
Here are a couple related to that: Growing up on Amish farms protects children against asthma [uchicago.edu]
This one is a more generic, but larger study: Can exposing newborns to more dirt and germs lower allergy, asthma risk? [medicalnewstoday.com]
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 20, @09:21AM (1 child)
These things are rather complicated. Asthma itself is the result of inflammation and it's going to have multiple potential causes. There are also multiple kinds of asthma and what triggers one person may not trigger somebody else. I used to regularly go to the emergency room every fall when the furnace kicked on putting tons of cat dander into the air all at once, but was perfectly fine being around lots of particular matter from trucks with no wheezing at all. Whereas many other people would have serious problems with airflow if exposed to fumes and be fine with the cat dander.
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Thursday February 20, @09:34AM
True, and there's no guarantee of anything being 100% effective. Even the Amish study says:
So what the heck is going on with the Hutterite's having double the "normal" U.S. kids asthma? Just bad luck with genes? Something else in the environment?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 20, @09:56AM
Like exposure to AIDS, its now "manageable". *invests in big pharma and petitions the government to fund them*
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Thursday February 20, @09:59AM
If your child is coming into any contact with Oven Cleaners then you are doing something very wrong. Those things are stuffed with some really noxious chemicals for breaking down the gunk burned all over your oven. Even the adult using the product is advised to wear gloves and a mask. I realise we talking about particulates left behind after the cleaning but you still have to wonder why a child, potentially 3 months old, is anywhere near an oven that's just been cleaned.