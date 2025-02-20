Found in The Local.de:
Several people were injured Monday when a car drove into a carnival procession in the central German town of Volkmarsen, police said. "There are dozens of injured, including some who are gravely hurt," a spokeswoman for Volkmarsen police told AFP.
Speaking to DPA news agency, a police spokesman added that children were among the injured. The driver has been arrested.
Germany is on high alert following a shooting spree by a far-right gunman in the city of Hanau, also in Hesse, last Wednesday, that left 10 people dead.
Monday's incident took place as residents in many parts of the country celebrate Rose Monday, a highlight of annual carnival festivities that sees adults and children alike dress up and attend parades where people play music and throw candies from floats.
According to the Daily Mail
Police in Germany have tonight searched the home of a driver who deliberately drove a car into crowds at a German Carnival parade on Monday afternoon.
Special police officers dressed in all black with protective gear were seen entering the property of the 29-year-old who has been arrested for attempted murder after he ploughed his Mercedes into the carnival crowd packed with children.
30 people were injured following the incident and forensic officers have now set up a cordon around the car, with pictures showing several officers examining the silver vehicle.
The driver, a 29-year-old German citizen, mounted the pavement in the town of Volkmarsen, 15 miles west of Kassel, around 2.30pm on Monday before ploughing into families that had turned out for the festivities.
Police arrested the driver at the scene. While officers could not disclose a motive for the attack, local media reported that investigators are working on the assumption that it was deliberate and that investigators were looking into all possibilities.
German police say he is being treated by doctors due to injuries he suffered in the incident, and prosecutors [say] he now faces charges of attempted homicide. Reports suggest he was from the local area and had no history of political extremism.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 25, @02:49PM
For readers in USA, a couple of comments:
UK "pavement" = USA "sidewalk"
Germany "Mercedes" ~~ USA "Buick" (USA marketing of Mercedes is very much high end, a luxury car)
And one personal comment -- if we can't agree on "Right" and "Left", can we possibly agree that fanatics of any flavor are a problem for civil society? Reactionary and Radical actors both cause trouble.