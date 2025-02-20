Several people were injured Monday when a car drove into a carnival procession in the central German town of Volkmarsen, police said. "There are dozens of injured, including some who are gravely hurt," a spokeswoman for Volkmarsen police told AFP.

Speaking to DPA news agency, a police spokesman added that children were among the injured. The driver has been arrested.

Germany is on high alert following a shooting spree by a far-right gunman in the city of Hanau, also in Hesse, last Wednesday, that left 10 people dead.

Monday's incident took place as residents in many parts of the country celebrate Rose Monday, a highlight of annual carnival festivities that sees adults and children alike dress up and attend parades where people play music and throw candies from floats.