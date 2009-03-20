Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Super Magnets From a 3-D Printer

posted by Fnord666 on Monday March 09, @07:06AM   Printer-friendly
from the attractive-idea dept.
Science

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Bytram:

Super magnets from a 3-D printer:

Magnetic materials are an important component of mechatronic devices such as wind power stations, electric motors, sensors and magnetic switch systems. Magnets are usually produced using rare earths and conventional manufacturing methods. A team of researchers at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) has worked together with researchers from the Graz University of Technology, the University of Vienna and the research institution Joanneum Research to produce specially designed magnets using a 3-D printer. The results were published in the journal Materials.

[...] The research team, involving Prof. Dr. Jörg Franke from the Institute for Factory Automation and Production Systems at FAU, has now succeeded in creating super magnets using laser-based 3-D printing. Metallic powder of the magnetic material is added layer by layer and the particles are joined by melting. The process allows magnets to be printed with a relatively high density at the same time as controlling their microstructure. This allows researchers to tailor the magnetic properties to suit the required application exactly.

Influence of Melt-Pool Stability in 3D Printing of NdFeB Magnets on Density and Magnetic Properties, Materials (DOI: 10.3390/ma13010139)

Also at: phys.org.

Original Submission


«  Mitochondrial Distress Signaling Pathway Revealed In New Study
Super Magnets From a 3-D Printer | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.