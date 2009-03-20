The discovery of a 14th century underground burial site deep in Gabon's tropical forest may shed light on a little known period in Africa's history.
Hundreds of mediaeval artefacts are scattered with human remains at the bottom of a cave in the southeast of the country, discovered by a French geo-archaeologist in 2018.
[...] Almost 30 skeletons have been discovered on three levels, with more than 500 metallic artefacts made mostly of iron and ranging from knives, axes and spear tips to bracelets and collars. Researchers also found 39 pierced teeth from hyenas and panthers.
[...] Some researchers wonder whether Africa was struck by the Great Plague, over the same decades as it ravaged Europe and Asia. Maybe the Iroungou bones hold an answer.
Soil in Sub-Saharan Africa is acidic and decomposes remains quickly, so this is a rare find. Local inhabitants had no idea the cave was there or what it contained, which means there might be a lot of exciting archaeological discoveries in the future that are hiding next door.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 09, @11:55PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 10, @12:22AM
There is good bit of written records as well as archeological records on Eurasia, but very little seems to be have been discovered on Sub-saharan Africa, perhaps except for Ethiopia and Sudan. We know very little about the human history in that region, and it's particularly galling because the dominant theory suggests we all initialy snuck out from there.