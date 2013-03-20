from the https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLQ0LZSnJFE dept.
A new protein powder, Solein, made out of nothing more than CO₂, water and electricity (well...uhhh...plus other stuff?). The result is a high-protein, flour-like product that contains 50 percent protein, 5–10 percent fat, and 20–25 percent carbohydrates. Based on a concept developed by NASA, the product has wide potential as a carbon-neutral source of protein. Best of all, it looks and tastes like regular flour, but is completely gluten-free.
[...]Solar Foods makes Solein by extracting CO₂ from air using carbon-capture technology, and then combines it with water, nutrients and vitamins, using 100 percent renewable solar energy from partner Fortum to drive a natural fermentation process similar to the one used to produce yeast and lactic acid bacteria.
The company claims its single-celled protein is "free from agricultural limitations." Solein's manufacturing process is carbon neutral and highly scalable. The company is set to make the ingredient available for a wide variety of food products following its launch in 2021.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday March 13, @01:05AM (1 child)
No food I can think of. Don't care how much electricity (which, no matter how much I look, can't find on the Periodic table) you add to it
Unless you're using that electricity to turn that C03H2 into, I dunno, broccoli building blocks. Which I somehow suspect takes a lot of electricity, not to mention concrete containment domes and lead shielding.
(Score: 2) by NickM on Friday March 13, @01:21AM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by NickM on Friday March 13, @01:12AM
Amino acid production by fermentation is a sensitive process as it was demonstrated in 1989 by the Eosinophilia–myalgia syndrome caused by a batch of impure tryptophan produced via fermentation by genetically engineered bacteria¹.
And badly folded proteins have more potential for disasters than impure amino acids... the reallly bad one are called prion and cause Creutzfeldt-Jakob syndrome and similar disease².
1- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7765187-eosinophilia-myalgia-syndrome-and-tryptophan-production-a-cautionary-tale/ [nih.gov]
2- https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/prion-diseases [hopkinsmedicine.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 13, @01:20AM
Too bad it isn't 50% protein and 50% fat. Having carbohydrates makes the thing a non-starter. Human bodies run far better burning fat than carbohydrates.
Too bad they don't identify the source of the nutrients, vitamins, protein nor if it's a complete protein or not. All those things matter. Since we can't conjure vitamins out of thin air, their claims about being free of agricultural limitations are bullshit. Their source material has to come from somewhere, either plants or animals. Their claims about being carbon neutral and highly scalable aren't much of anything either. Cows are carbon neutral and highly scalable too (the carbon cycle they're in with the grasslands is neutral).
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday March 13, @01:32AM
If we reverse the polarity, does it add CO2 to the atmosphere? Flour in, CO2 out? We gotta get busy on the terraforming, so the alien invaders are comfortable when they arrive.
