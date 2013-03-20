from the abandoned-unloved-data-caps dept.
Coronavirus could force ISPs to abandon data caps forever
The coronavirus threat and official policies of "social distancing" are leading millions to stay home, doing meetings via video chat and probably watching Netflix and YouTube the rest of the time. That means a big uptick in bytes going through the tubes, both simultaneously and cumulatively.
ISPs, leery of repeating Verizon's memorable gaffe of cutting off service during an emergency, are proposing a variety of user-friendly changes to their policies. Comcast is boosting the bandwidth of its low-income Internet Essentials customers to levels that actually qualify as broadband under FCC rules. AT&T is suspending data caps for all its customers until further notice.
[ . . . ] There are two simple truths at play here.
The first is that any company that sends its subscriber a $150 overage fee because they had to work from home for a month and ran over their data cap is going to be radioactive. The optics on that are so bad that my guess is most companies are quietly setting forgiveness policies in place to prevent it from happening — though of course it probably will anyway.
The second is that these caps are completely unnecessary, existing only as a way to squeeze more money from subscribers. Data caps just don't matter any more.
Off with their... caps?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 14, @04:14AM
A relative's house has Verizon fiber service, including the lowest tier of FiOS internet (they aren't big online users). It's not very fast, barely runs YouTube videos.
Will have to run a speed test when I'm there to see if it's been sped up.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday March 14, @04:23AM
A theoretical household watching simultaneous 4K Netflix streams 24/7 would likely not even hit 100 Mbps.
If you could hit a constant 100 Mbps, that's about 32 terabytes in a month.
Even if you wanted to torrent at 100 Mbps, you would likely fill all of the HDDs you have pretty quickly.
There will probably be some kind of cap at some of these ISPs, to prevent some individual from using 50-100 TB a month.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 14, @04:37AM
That driving should cost less than using more bandwidth via teleconferencing and working from home. Driving is certainly far less environmentally friendly so doing things like teleconferencing and working from home instead of driving should be encouraged both economically (ie: it should be cheaper) and environmentally.