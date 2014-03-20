In a press release from the UK government on January 27th 2020 called "Government to strengthen security of internet-connected products", the new law and its implications are clearly outlined. The measures taken and plans going forward are indeed promising for the security of consumers of IoT devices in the UK.

One implication of this law is the introduction of a new labeling system. The idea is that similar to how bluetooth and wifi labels help consumers feel confident their products will work with these wireless communication protocols, a Security label will instill confidence in consumers that their device is safe and secure according to standards.

Singapore to introduce Security Labelling on routers and smart home Hubs

Following the UK release, Singapore this week released their Cybersecurity Labelling Scheme. In the announcement it reads:

"Despite the growth in number of IoT products in the market, many consumer IoT products have been designed to optimise functionality and cost over security. As a result, many of them have little to no security features built-in. This poses cybersecurity risks such as the compromise of consumers' privacy and data."

More information about the Labelling scheme can be read here.

[ . . . ] "While consumers may want to choose a more secure product, information on the amount of security built into a device is often not made known by manufacturers. Thus, consumers are unable to make informed decisions."

[ . . . ] Starting off softly then tightening the rope

Both the UK and Singaporian approach start off with a soft scheme hoping that the industry itself will find and join forces with regards to best practise for the labelling.

[ . . . ] Are consumers ignorant, or can there be a differentiator here?

As a manufacturer of connected devices, there are two main approaches to embrace this tidal wave brewing.