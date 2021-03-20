Google has completely canceled Google I/O 2020, its biggest event of the year, due to the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus. The company announced on March 3rd that it canceled the physical I/O event, but now the whole thing is off.

"Out of concern for the health and safety of our developers, employees, and local communities — and in line with recent 'shelter in place' orders by the local Bay Area counties — we sadly will not be holding I/O in any capacity this year," Google said in a statement on the I/O website. "Right now, the most important thing all of us can do is focus our attention on helping people with the new challenges we all face. Please know that we remain committed to finding other ways to share platform updates with you through our developer blogs and community forums."