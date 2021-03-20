Stories
Google Has Completely Canceled Google I/O 2020

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday March 21, @09:56AM   Printer-friendly
from the not-totally-evil dept.
Techonomics

DannyB writes:

Google has completely canceled Google I/O 2020
There will be no I/O this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic

Google has completely canceled Google I/O 2020, its biggest event of the year, due to the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus. The company announced on March 3rd that it canceled the physical I/O event, but now the whole thing is off.

"Out of concern for the health and safety of our developers, employees, and local communities — and in line with recent 'shelter in place' orders by the local Bay Area counties — we sadly will not be holding I/O in any capacity this year," Google said in a statement on the I/O website. "Right now, the most important thing all of us can do is focus our attention on helping people with the new challenges we all face. Please know that we remain committed to finding other ways to share platform updates with you through our developer blogs and community forums."

I always look forward to watching Google I/O on YouTube. I'll miss it.

